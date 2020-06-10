451 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 7 in community

SINGAPORE -There are 451 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon (June 10), taking Singapore's total to 38,965.

These include seven community cases, comprising three Singaporeans or permanent residents, and four work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the other cases.

More details will be announced later on Wednesday by the MOH.

On Tuesday, 218 Covid-19 cases were announced, the lowest daily tally since April 11 when 191 new cases were reported.

Six of the new cases on Tuesday were community cases. All of them are work pass holders who were asymptomatic.

Three of the six are workers in the construction and marine sectors picked up by the MOH's screening of those in essential services. They are not linked to known cases.

The other three are housemates of a previously confirmed case and were swabbed during their quarantine in government facilities.

The remaining 212 cases are migrant workers living in dormitories.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

The number of community cases has increased since Singapore began its phased reopening last week.

The daily average for new community cases has increased from four, two weeks ago, to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases has also increased from two to four over the same period.

The ministry said this is partly due to its active surveillance and screening of targeted groups, including staff in pre-schools and students above the age of 12 who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

With 509 patients discharged on Tuesday, the total number of patients who have fully recovered from the disease is now 25,868.

Twenty-five have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore. Nine who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 7.31 million people. More than 413,000 people have died.