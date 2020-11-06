4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported, none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Friday noon (Nov 6), taking Singapore's total to 58,047.

These included four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no cases from worker's dormitories and no community cases.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, OCBC Centre in Raffles Place and Al-Hussain Restaurant in Tampines were added to the list of locations visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious.

The list can be accessed on the gov.sg website, the Ministry of Health said.

MOH announced seven new Covid-19 patients here on Thursday, of which one was a patient in the community.

The ministry said the 39-year-old Indian national is a short-term visit pass holder whose spouse is a permanent resident. He is currently not linked to other cases.

The man arrived in Singapore from the United States on Oct 11, and was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival. He tested negative on Oct 22 while serving his notice at a dedicated facility.

On Oct 30, he developed a fever and sought medical treatment at a clinic, but was diagnosed with suspected dengue.

He later developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms, and was tested for Covid-19 on Monday under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with ARI.

He was then taken to a hospital when his test came back positive on Wednesday.

Six imported patients were also announced on Thursday, one of whom was a Singaporean toddler.

The two-year-old boy returned from the Philippines.

Another two imported patients were permanent residents.

The first, a 61-year-old woman, returned from Iran, while the other, a 45-year-old man, arrived from India.

The fourth imported patient was a long-term visit pass holder. The 33-year-old Vietnamese woman arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining two imported cases were female work permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

Both are Indonesians, aged 31 and 36, respectively.

All six imported cases did not show symptoms, and tested positive on Wednesday. They had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were announced on Thursday.

MOH said that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two such cases in the past week. Both cases are currently unlinked.

With 11 cases discharged on Thursday, 57,934 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remained in hospital on Thursday, with none in intensive care, while 26 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 48 million people. More than 1.2 million people have died.