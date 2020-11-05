OCBC Centre and Tampines restaurant visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - OCBC Centre in Raffles Place and a restaurant in Tampines were visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Thursday (Nov 5).

The restaurant, Al-Hussain Restaurant at 822 Tampines Street 81, was visited between 11.30pm on Oct 28 and 1.45am on Oct 29, while the OCBC Bank branch in OCBC Centre was visited between 3pm and 4.30pm on Oct 30.

Both were newly added to a list of places visited by patients in the community during their infectious period.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the gov.sg website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

MOH announced seven new Covid-19 patients here on Thursday, of which one was a patient from the community. The ministry said the 39-year-old Indian national is a short-term visit pass holder, whose spouse is a permanent resident.

He is currently not linked to other cases.

The man arrived in Singapore from the United States on Oct 11, and was placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival here.

He tested negative on Oct 22 while serving his notice at a dedicated facility.

On Oct 30, he developed a fever and sought medical treatment at a clinic but was diagnosed with suspected dengue.

He later developed acute respiratory infection (ARI) symptoms, and was tested for Covid-19 on Monday (Nov 2) under enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with ARI.

He was then taken to a hospital when his test came back positive on Wednesday (Nov 4).

Six imported patients were also announced on Thursday. Among the six imported cases, one is a Singaporean toddler.

The two-year-old boy returned from the Philippines.

Another two imported patients are permanent residents.

The first, a 61-year-old woman, returned from Iran, while the other, a 45-year-old man, arrived from India.

The fourth imported patient is a long-term visit pass holder. The 33-year-old Vietnamese woman arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining two imported cases are female work permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

Both are Indonesians, aged 31 and 36 respectively.

All six imported patients did not show symptoms, and tested positive on Wednesday (Nov 4).

They had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

No new cases from within workers' dormitories were announced on Thursday.

MOH said that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two such cases in the past week. Both cases are currently unlinked.

With 11 cases discharged on Thursday, 57,934 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 40 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 26 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.