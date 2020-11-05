7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 6 imported and 1 in the community

SINGAPORE - There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Thursday noon (Nov 5), taking Singapore's total to 58,043.

They included six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one case in the community and none from worker's dormitories.

More details will be announced on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, MOH announced seven new coronavirus cases.

These included five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival here, said the ministry.

There were no new cases in the community. Two were from worker's dormitories.

MOH said that among the five imported patients, one is a dependant's pass holder. The 33-year-old Indian national, a woman, arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining four imported cases are currently employed in Singapore.

One is a 24-year-old male Swiss work pass holder who arrived from Switzerland.

The other three cases are work permit holders.

Two women - a 27-year-old and a 32-year-old - are Myanmar nationals who arrived from Myanmar.

The third case is a 33-year-old female Indonesian who arrived from Indonesia.

All five imported patients tested positive on Tuesday and did not show symptoms.

Of the two cases living in dormitories, both were detected through surveillance testing, said MOH.

It added that the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with one such case in the past week, who is currently unlinked.

With one patient discharged on Wednesday, 57,923 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 44 patients remained in hospital on Wednesday. None was in intensive care. Another 26 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 47.4 million people. More than 1.2 million people have died.