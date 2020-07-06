32 Millennia Institute students, one staff who had contact with Covid-19 patient test negative for coronavirus

SINGAPORE - All 32 students and one staff member in Millennia Institute who were in close contact with a Covid-19 infected student have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Five other staff who were not in close contact with the student are well and will be tested soon, the institute's principal said in a reply to The Straits Times on Monday (July 6).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had placed these students and staff under home quarantine as a precautionary measure after a 20-year-old student there had tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

On Monday night, the institute's principal, Ms Tan Wan Yu, said the student was last in school on Thursday, saw a doctor that same day and has not returned to school since.

She said that school facilities, especially high-touch areas, are cleaned and disinfected frequently. As an added precaution, the school was cleaned and disinfected over the weekend.

"We have also reminded all students and staff to continue to observe good hygiene practices and see a doctor if unwell," she added.

The student was one of 18 community cases announced on Sunday by MOH.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has increased from seven cases two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

On Monday noon, MOH preliminary confirmed 23 community cases, including three Singaporeans or permanent residents and 20 work pass holders.