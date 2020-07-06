Coronavirus: 2-year-old Singaporean girl among 18 new community cases

SINGAPORE - Infections in the community have increased with a two-year-old Singaporean girl among the 18 new community cases announced on Sunday (July 5) by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 17 other community cases reported on Sunday comprise five Singaporeans and permanent residents, two work pass holders and 10 work permit holders.

Ten of the community cases today are linked to previous cases or clusters. Among them, five had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases, and had been tested during their quarantine.

Another four cases, comprising two pairs of housemates, were detected as part of proactive screening of workers. They are all asymptomatic. MOH said that the four could have had past infections, but as a precautionary measure, all others staying in the same residences as them will be placed on quarantine.

The remaining case was tested after having symptoms. He was a colleague of an earlier case, but they were working in different sections of the company.

MOH said it is investigating the possible exposures and links, and will take appropriate actions to prevent further transmission.

Eight of the community cases are currently unlinked. Of these, five cases are asymptomatic, and were picked up as a result of MOH's proactive testing as they work in essential services.

The remaining three cases had been tested under the enhanced criteria where all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection are swabbed at first presentation to a doctor.

MOH said: "This allows us to detect infected individuals early and to quickly contain further spread, as well as milder cases that have a short duration of infection."

It added that epidemiological investigations are in progress for these cases.

The serological test results for two cases were positive, which indicate likely past infections. The test results for the remaining cases are pending.

There are seven imported cases, including two Singaporeans who had returned from Yemen.

Related Story 239 experts with one big claim: The coronavirus is airborne

Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

It was visited by a confirmed case from 6.15am to 7.15am on June 21.

Toast Box and Courts at Jurong Point were visited by confirmed cases on June 28 from 3.20pm to 4.50pm.

The same day, Fengshan Market and Food Centre was also visited by a confirmed case from 8.30am to 9am.

Another two locations - an NTUC FairPrice outlet at Jurong Point and NTI Food Court at Jurong West - were also visited by confirmed cases from 2.10pm to 2.40pm and 6.30pm to 7.30pm on July 1, respectively.

Those who were there at the time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit, MOH said.

The ministry provides the list of locations that Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes to get those who were at those places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The full list can be found on MOH's website.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 111 cases, taking Singapore's total to 44,800.

The clusters at Jurong Apartments, Seatown Dormitory, and the dormitories in 566 Woodlands Road and 143 Tuas View Square have been cleared and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

As a result, the clusters there are now closed.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to an average of 10 per day in the past week, from an average of seven cases per day in the week before that.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to an average of five per day in the past week, from an average of three cases per day in the week before that.

With 324 cases discharged on Sunday, 40,429 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 212 patients remain in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, while 4,121 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.