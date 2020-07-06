183 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 23 in the community, 3 imported

SINGAPORE - There are 183 new coronavirus patients confirmed as of Monday noon (July 6), taking Singapore's total to 44,983.

They include 23 community cases, comprising three Singaporeans or permanent residents, and 20 work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of these 23 cases, five are close contacts of earlier cases and had already been placed on quarantine.

Another seven are migrant workers who reside together at a temporary accommodation provided by their company.

Regarding the seven cases, MOH said that they were identified from its periodic screening of workers in essential services living outside dormitories. Some may be past infections.

Epidemiological investigations are being done for the other cases.

There are also three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the other cases.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, a two-year-old girl and a 20-year-old Millennia Institute student, both Singaporeans, were among the 18 new community cases of Covid-19 announced by MOH.

The 16 other community cases announced on Sunday were three Singaporeans, one PR, two work pass holders and 10 work permit holders.

Ten of the community cases were linked to previous cases or clusters.

The other eight were unlinked as of Sunday.

Of these, five cases were asymptomatic, and were picked up as a result of MOH's proactive testing as they work in essential services.

The remaining three cases had been tested under the enhanced criteria where all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection are swabbed at first presentation to a doctor.

"This allows us to detect infected individuals early and to quickly contain further spread, as well as milder cases that have a short duration of infection," said MOH.

It added that epidemiological investigations were in progress for these cases.

The serological test results for two community cases were positive, which indicate likely past infections. The test results for the remaining cases were pending as of Sunday.

Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village was among the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said MOH on Sunday. It was visited by a confirmed case from 6.15am to 7.15am on June 21.

Toast Box and Courts at Jurong Point were visited by confirmed cases on June 28 from 3.20pm to 4.50pm. The same day, Fengshan Market and Food Centre was also visited by a confirmed case from 8.30am to 9am.

Another two locations - a FairPrice supermarket at Jurong Point and NTI Food Court in Jurong West - were visited by confirmed cases from 2.10pm to 2.40pm and 6.30pm to 7.30pm on July 1, respectively.

Yuhua Market & Hawker Centre, Giant at IMM and All India Supermart at 41 Norris Road were also visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

Those who were at these places at the time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit, MOH said.

The full list of locations and the times the Covid-19 patients were there can be found on MOH's website.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 111 cases on Sunday.

The clusters at Jurong Apartments, Seatown Dormitory, and the dormitories at 566 Woodlands Road and 143 Tuas View Square were cleared and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection. As a result, the clusters there were closed, said MOH.

The average number of new daily cases in the community during a week has increased from seven cases two weeks ago to 10 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community during a week has increased from the daily average of three cases to five over the same period.

With 324 cases discharged on Sunday, 40,429 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 212 patients remained in hospital on Sunday, including two in intensive care, while 4,121 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 11.4 million people. More than 534,000 have died.