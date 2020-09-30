23 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in the community and 4 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 23 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Sept 30), taking Singapore's total to 57,765.

They included three community cases, all of whom are work pass holders, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Wednesday night.

Ngee Ann City in Orchard Road, Orchis Food Court in Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Alexandra Village Food Centre are among the new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

Between Sept 15 and 25, the Orchis Food Court was visited at six different time slots, while the Alexandra Village Food Centre was visited at four separate time slots.

Popular venues IMM, Bugis Junction and Bugis+ were also listed as new locations visited by patients.

A total of 27 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

There was one community case who is a Malaysian work permit holder.

There were also nine imported cases, comprising one Singaporean, five permanent residents, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and one dependant's pass holder.

The Singaporean and the work permit holder returned to Singapore from Indonesia, while the rest of the imported cases were returning from India.

All the imported cases arrived in Singapore between Sept 16 and 18, and were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in the country.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 17 of the 27 new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday.

Eight had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

The remaining nine cases were detected through surveillance testing.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the same period.

With 73 cases discharged on Tuesday, 57,451 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 32 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 217 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected around 34 million people. More than one million people have died.