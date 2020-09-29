Changi Airport Terminal 1, Alexandra Village Food Centre and IMM among places visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Orchis Food Court in Changi Airport Terminal 1, Ngee Ann City and Alexandra Village Food Centre are among new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Sept 29).

Between Sept 15 and 25, the Orchis Food Court was visited at six different time slots, while the Alexandra Village Food Centre was visited at four separate time slots.

Popular venues IMM, Bugis Junction and Bugis+ were also listed as new locations visited by patients.

MOH provides the full list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of places can be found here.

MOH has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

There were a total of 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Tuesday, taking Singapore's total to 57,742.

There was one community case who is a Malaysian work permit holder.

There were also nine imported cases, comprising one Singaporean, five permanent residents, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and one dependant's pass holder.

The Singaporean and the work permit holder returned to Singapore from Indonesia, while the rest of the imported cases were returning from India.

All imported cases arrived in Singapore between Sept 16 and 18, and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 17 of 27 new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday. Eight had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

The remaining nine cases were detected through surveillance testing.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 73 cases discharged on Tuesday, 57,451 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 32 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 217 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.