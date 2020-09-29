27 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in the community and 9 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Sept 29), taking Singapore's total to 57,742.

They included one community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also nine imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

Six imported cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Singapore on Monday, including two children, aged one and three, who returned from India on Sept 15.

The remaining four cases were a permanent resident and a work pass holder who had both returned from India on Sept 16, a work pass holder from France, and a work permit holder from the Philippines, said the Ministry of Health.

All six imported cases were serving stay-home notices when they tested positive for Covid-19.

There were also two community cases, both work permit holders who are Malaysians. One of them had gone to work at Changi Airport.

Both community cases were detected as part of routine surveillance and screening.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining seven of the 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Monday.

Four had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and were already under quarantine when they were tested.

The remaining three cases were detected through surveillance testing.

No new clusters and no new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 patients were announced on Monday.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day over the same period.

With 26 cases discharged on Monday, 57,378 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remained in hospital, with none in intensive care.

Another 259 patients were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 33.5 million people. More than a million people have died