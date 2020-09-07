22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, lowest daily figure in more than 5 months

SINGAPORE - There were 22 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Monday noon (Sept 7), taking Singapore's total to 57,044.

This is the lowest daily figure in more than five months since March 16, when there were 17 cases.

Monday's new patients included one community case who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Monday night.

On Sunday, another three new clusters of coronavirus infections - all in dormitories - were announced by the MOH.

Cassia @ Penjuru, CDPL Tuas Dormitory and Kranji Lodge I were linked to 13, seven and five earlier confirmed cases, respectively.

Despite all foreign worker dormitories having been announced as cleared on Aug 11, new clusters continue to emerge.

In the past week alone, 12 clusters have resurfaced in dormitories that were previously cleared of the virus - the others are Cochrane Lodge I, Mandai Lodge I, Tuas South Dormitory, Blue Stars Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge II, Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, Changi Lodge II, North Coast Lodge and Toh Guan Dormitory.

Four community cases were reported on Sunday - a work pass holder and three work permit holders. Two of the four were linked to previous cases, while the other two are currently unlinked.

There were 13 imported cases, comprising four Singaporeans, two permanent residents, a work pass holder, five work permit holders and a student's pass holder. They arrived from India, Indonesia and the Philippines between Aug 23 and 26.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 23 of the 40 new coronavirus cases announced on Sunday.

The Hoshino Coffee outlet at Raffles Holland V Mall and the White Restaurant outlet at Jewel Changi Airport were the latest to be added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients. The full list of locations can be found on the ministry's website.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from an average of one case a day to two a day over the same period.

With 66 cases discharged on Sunday, 56,318 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 611 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began last December, has infected more than 27.2 million people. More than 887,000 people have died.