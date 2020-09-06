Three more clusters of Covid-19 infections detected in previously cleared dormitories

SINGAPORE - Another three new clusters of coronavirus infections - all in dormitories - were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Sept 6).

Cassia @ Penjuru, CDPL Tuas Dormitory and Kranji Lodge I were linked to 13, seven and five earlier confirmed cases respectively.

Despite all foreign worker dormitories having been announced as cleared on Aug 11, new clusters continue to emerge.

In the past week alone, 12 clusters have resurfaced in dormitories that were previously cleared of the virus, including Cochrane Lodge I, Mandai Lodge I, Tuas South Dormitory, Blue Stars Dormitory, Cochrane Lodge II, Westlite Toh Guan dormitory, Changi Lodge II, North Coast Lodge and Toh Guan Dormitory.

Four community cases were reported on Sunday, comprising a work pass holder and three work permit holders.

The MOH said all four are asymptomatic and were detected through proactive testing, including one patient who was earlier quarantined. Two of the four were linked to previous cases while the other two are currently unlinked.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 23 of the 40 new coronavirus cases announced on Sunday, taking Singapore's total to 57,022.

Among the 23 cases residing in dormitories, five had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine.

The remaining 18 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as biweekly rostered routine testing of workers in dormitories.

The Hoshino Coffee outlet at Raffles Holland V Mall and the White Restaurant outlet at Jewel Changi Airport were the latest to be added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from when they were there.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH’s website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified, and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from an average of one case a day to two a day over the same period.

With 66 cases discharged on Saturday, 56,318 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remained in hospital as of Sunday, with none in intensive care, while 611 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 26.5 million people. More than 873,000 people have died.