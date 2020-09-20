18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 1 in community and 4 imported

SINGAPORE - Eighteen new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at Sunday noon (Sept 20), taking Singapore's total to 57,576.

They included one case in the community, who is a work pass holder, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

Fifteen new cases were confirmed on Saturday, a slight increase from Friday's 11 cases - the lowest daily figure in over six months.

Hillion Mall in Petir Road and the Haniffa store in Dunlop Street were visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, MOH said on Saturday.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times of their visits to get those who were also at these places during the specified periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The ministry has said that close contacts would have been notified already and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The sole new community case from Saturday is currently unlinked. He is a 22-year-old Singaporean man, said the ministry.

There were five imported cases on Saturday, who arrived from Iran and India between Sept 6 and 15.

The remaining nine cases were foreign workers living in dormitories, of whom six were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined. The other three were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories.

With 71 cases discharged on Saturday, 57,127 have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 27 patients remain in hospital, while 362 are recuperating in community facilities. None are in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.