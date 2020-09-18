State Courts, Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang added to list of places visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Friday (Sept 18).

This is the lowest daily figure in about six months since March 12, when there were nine cases.

The sole new case in the community reported on Friday is currently unlinked.

He is a 30-year-old Singaporean man who was confirmed positive on Sept 17, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one imported case, a work permit holder who returned from India on Sept 6.

She had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and was tested while serving her notice.

A Giant outlet at Sunshine Place in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 and the State Courts were added to the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said MOH on Friday.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed .

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining nine new coronavirus patients announced on Friday, taking Singapore's total to 57,543.

Among these, five were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining four cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

On Friday, the Ministry of Manpower, Building and Construction Authority, Health Promotion Board and Economic Development Board said in a joint statement that about 5,700 workers who are required to undergo rostered routine testing have yet to do so, and will not be able to return to work until then.

No new clusters were announced by MOH on Friday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

With 32 cases discharged on Friday, 57,056 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 38 patients remain in hospital, while 407 are recuperating in community facilities. None is intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.