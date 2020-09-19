Hillion Mall, Little India store added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - The Hillion Mall in Petir Road and the Haniffa store in Dunlop Street were visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Sept 19).

The two locations were added to a list of places visited by community cases during their infectious period. The mall was visited on Sept 15 and the department store was visited on Sept 7.

The MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Saturday, including five imported cases who arrived from Iran and India between Sept 6 and 15.

The sole new community case is a 22-year-old Singaporean man who is currently unlinked.

The remaining nine cases are foreign workers living in dormitories, of whom six were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined. The other three were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories.

This takes Singapore's total cases to 57,558.



Haniffa store in Dunlop Street which was visited by Covid-19 patients. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS



The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at one case per day in the past two weeks.

With 71 cases discharged on Saturday, 57,127 have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 27 patients remain in hospital, while 362 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.