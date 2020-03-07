13 fresh Covid-19 cases a new daily high here

Thirteen new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, the single highest daily increase since the coronavirus outbreak here in January.

Nine of these confirmed cases were linked to a cluster from a private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15. It brings the total number of people in this cluster to 17.

That makes it the second largest group after the 31 people from the combined cluster of two churches: Grace Assembly of God and the Life Church and Missions Singapore.

The new cases yesterday also included two likely imported cases involving a Singapore Airlines steward who travelled to South Africa and France, and a Singapore permanent resident who had been to Germany.

There are now a total of 130 confirmed Covid-19 cases here.

Of these, the Ministry of Health said 82 people have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital. One was discharged yesterday.

Most of the 48 confirmed cases still in hospital are in stable condition or are improving.

But nine people remain in critical condition and are in intensive care.

There have been six clusters identified so far.

The others are from Wizlearn Technologies, the Yong Thai Hang health products shop, the Grand Hyatt Singapore, and a Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site.

As of noon yesterday, there are 389 close contacts under quarantine and 2,977 who completed their quarantine.