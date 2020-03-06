All cases from Safra Jurong dinner had cleared temperature checks

All those who attended a Feb 15 private dinner function at Joy Garden restaurant in Safra Jurong had their temperatures checked, said Safra yesterday after the dinner emerged as Singapore's latest and sixth coronavirus cluster.

Safra said it had imposed mandatory temperature screening after Singapore's disease outbreak response level was raised from yellow to orange last month, and all attendees of the function had cleared temperature checks conducted at the entrance of the club.

"They did not have fever, nor exhibited any flu-like symptoms. They also did not have any recent travel history to mainland China within the past 14 days of their visit to the club as stated within their declaration," it said.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said it had identified eight confirmed cases linked to the private dinner at Joy Garden restaurant.

These include the 12-year-old Raffles Institution student and staff member at Creative O Preschoolers' Bay pre-school who were previously announced as patients, and four of the five new cases announced yesterday.

The four new patients are a 62-year-old man and three women, aged 62, 50 and 52. All are Singaporeans and have no recent travel history to affected regions.

The 62-year-old man, Singapore's Case 114, reported the onset of symptoms last Friday and had sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic the next day.

He visited the National University Hospital on Tuesday and subsequently tested positive for the infection. Prior to admission, he had mostly stayed at his home in the Westwood Avenue area.

The 62-year-old woman, Case 115, is a family member of the 62-year-old man.

The 52-year-old woman, Case 117, did not travel to affected countries or regions but was in Malaysia on Sunday.

Safra said Joy Garden restaurant was closed for cleaning from Feb 16 to Feb 19 following the dinner function "as a hygiene practice".

It added: "As a precautionary measure, the restaurant, along with all other possible areas which might have been visited by the affected individuals, will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected again starting tonight, with strict adherence to guidelines from the National Environment Agency."