All 3 local cases in Grand Hyatt cluster discharged after recovery

All three local coronavirus cases from the Grand Hyatt cluster have recovered and been discharged as of Sunday.

They attended a business conference organised by British company Servomex from Jan 20 to 22 at the hotel, from which four overseas cases also emerged.

They were the 30th, 36th and 39th cases detected in Singapore, which now has 84 confirmed cases. As of yesterday, 34 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Among the five who were discharged yesterday were the 66-year-old man from Wuhan, who was the first patient here; the 42-year-old teacher at Victoria Junior College; and the 37-year-old Certis Cisco officer who had served quarantine orders on two individuals from China.

Of the three local Grand Hyatt-linked cases, the first to be discharged was a 38-year-old woman, on Feb 11.

The Singapore permanent resident began to feel ill on Jan 24 after attending the conference. She had no recent travel history to China. She was admitted to KK Women's and Children's Hospital on Feb 4 and confirmed as Singapore's 36th case on Feb 7.

A 27-year-old Singaporean man was the next to be discharged on Feb 14. He was the first local case from the Grand Hyatt cluster and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on Feb 6 after feeling ill on Jan 21.

The third local case is a 51-year-old Singaporean man who was discharged on Feb 16. He was in Malaysia from Jan 23 to Feb 2 and started feeling sick on Jan 29. When he returned here, he saw a doctor on Feb 3 and was admitted to NCID on Feb 6.

He was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb 8.

The Grand Hyatt cluster was one of the earliest clusters detected in Singapore and received international attention owing to the multinational make-up of the conference's 109 attendees.

This number comprised 15 Singaporeans and 94 foreigners, including some from Hubei, China.

Of the four foreign cases from the Grand Hyatt cluster, one was a Malaysian, two were South Koreans and one, a Briton. All had left Singapore after the conference and before exhibiting symptoms.

Singapore has so far identified 84 cases, with 50 still in hospital. Most of those in hospital are stable or improving but four are in intensive care.

One of those in intensive care is a Bangladeshi worker linked to the Seletar Aerospace Heights worksite.

He is in a "very critical state" and not responding to medicine, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said in Dhaka yesterday, adding that Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan conveyed the update in a phone call.

Mr Momen said the 39-year-old had been suffering from respiratory and kidney problems before he got infected with the coronavirus, and had been in the intensive care unit for the last 13 days.