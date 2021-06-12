12 new Covid-19 community cases in Singapore, including 5 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 21 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at Saturday noon (June 12), including 12 in the community, five of which are unlinked cases.

Seven of them are linked to previous cases, with two of them already under quarantine.

The other five linked cases were detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining five community cases are currently unlinked.

In addition, there are nine imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

All nine are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Saturday's tally takes Singapore's total to 62,266. More details will be announced on Saturday night.

On Friday (June 11), MOH reported three Covid-19 cases in the community.

They were a 50-year-old woman who works as a cleaner in Raffles City Tower, a 57-year-old woman who works as a promoter at Guardian in Ion Orchard, and a 38-year-old crew member on a tugboat employed by Marina Offshore.

As at Friday, all three cases were unlinked.

The Guardian employee was the third worker at Ion Orchard to test positive for the virus, prompting MOH to close the mall until June 16.

There were also six imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 174 million people.

More than 3.7 million people have died.