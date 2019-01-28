'He is liberated now': Aloysius Pang's ashes scattered at sea

SINGAPORE - Actor Aloysius Pang is "liberated now", his parents said as they scattered his ashes into the sea off Pulau Ubin.

Mr Pang's talent manager Dasmond Koh shared this account in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon (Jan 28).

Along with a picture of a boat on the sea, and the location tagged to "Pulau Ubin, Singapore", Mr Koh wrote: "Aloysius's parents would like me to convey this: He is liberated now.

"We sailed across the calm waters on this cloudy afternoon. At a spot near Pulau Ubin, we saw you descend slowly into the sea. This is the final farewell.

"You wouldn't want to trouble anyone. It's so you - the easy-going boy, as always. Thank you for trusting me, and for working so hard in the last few years. As you begin your free-spirited adventure, remember to wait for me."

The post had been in Chinese, while an English translation was posted on the Instagram account for Mr Koh's media company NoonTalk Media.

The Ministry of Defence said Corporal First Class (NS) Pang Wei Chong, 28, who was with the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, had been carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer on Jan 19 when he got caught between the gun barrel, as it was being lowered, and the cabin.

He was evacuated to Waikato Hospital, a regional trauma centre in Hamilton, south of Auckland, where his condition deteriorated, despite undergoing three operations.

His body was flown to Paya Lebar Air Base on a Republic of Singapore Air Force KC-135R tanker aircraft last Friday.

Thousands of people, including fans, celebrities and politicians turned up at his wake last weekend to pay respects. On Sunday (Jan 27), he was accorded the honours of a military funeral and was cremated at Mandai Crematorium.