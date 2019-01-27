Aloysius Pang's wake: Endless stream of people turn up on second day to pay their final respects

SINGAPORE - Hundreds of fans and friends turned up on the second day of home-grown actor Aloysius Pang’s wake on Sunday (Jan 27) in MacPherson.

Decked out in sombre colours of black, grey and white, people of all ages stood patiently in line from about 10am under the hot sun to pay their respects.

Driver Vincent Kan was there with his girlfriend Poh Ing Ing, 24, a nurse.

"I was an extra in a drama that Aloysius starred in some years back, and that was the first time I saw him face to face," said Mr Kan, 25.

"I remember his acting skills and how he persevered despite the heat and the need for multiple retakes," he added.

Mr Pang, 28, died on Wednesday night from injuries suffered last Saturday (Jan 19) during a military exercise in New Zealand.

Corporal First Class (NS) Pang Wei Chong was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer and suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen when the gun barrel was lowered, Mindef said.

At around 11.30am on Sunday, Mr Pang’s parents arrived at the wake with family members in tow. They were visibly distraught as they approached the coffin.

His mother was inconsolable and had to be accompanied by a family member. Mr Pang’s actress girlfriend Jayley Woo was seen arriving at about the same time.

Scores of people had also paid their respects on Saturday, including Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and MP Tin Pei Ling. The public memorial, which is being held at 82A MacPherson Lane, ended at noon on Sunday.

It will be followed by a memorial service at 1.30pm at the same location, where CFC Pang will be accorded the full honours of a military funeral.

Many fans on Sunday spoke about a connection to the actor, having watched him "grow up on television", as Madam Leanette Teo, who is in her 60s, put it.

Madam Teo, who works in the logistics sector, added: "I know him through the shows he's acted in, and thought I should come and pay my respects, although he is a young chap."

By about 11am on Sunday, about a quarter of the seats at the shelterset up at MacPherson Lane for the wake was filled with friends and family.

Local celebrities like Chen Shucheng and Rayson Tan were among them.

Siblings Benjamin and Narelle Kheng – from home-grown English pop band The Sam Willow – were also there to pay their respects. They had both worked with the actor, and had fond memories of him.

Ms Kheng, 25, said: "It still feels unbelievable and kind of strange that he is not around.

"You see his photos everywhere these few days, but it’s not for a new movie or show. It’s because he has passed away. He was a passionate actor. An angel. If anything, he wasn’t one that deserved (to die in such a way)."