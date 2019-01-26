Aloysius Pang's wake: Public, celebrities, politicians join family, girlfriend Jayley Woo to pay respects

Members of the public (right) queueing in line to pay their respects at 10.30am.
Members of the public (right) queueing in line to pay their respects at 10.30am.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Members of the public queueing to pay their respects to Mr Aloysius Pang. The queue snaked around the block at MacPherson Lane.
Members of the public queueing to pay their respects to Mr Aloysius Pang. The queue snaked around the block at MacPherson Lane.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Late actor Aloysius Pang's actress girlfriend Jayley Woo at the wake, on Jan 26, 2019.
Late actor Aloysius Pang's actress girlfriend Jayley Woo at the wake, on Jan 26, 2019.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong paying his respects to late actor Aloysius Pang.
Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong paying his respects to late actor Aloysius Pang. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
SINGAPORE - Members of the public, celebrities and politicians took turns to pay their respects to the late actor Aloysius Pang on Saturday (Jan 26).

Even though the morning wake in MacPherson Lane was reserved for Mr Pang's close friends, family or VIPs, members of the public started streaming in as early as 10am to form a queue to enter the grounds.

The public memorial started at noon.

Celebrities, such as actors Chen Hanwei and Shane Pow, were spotted at the wake, as was Mr Pang's actress girlfriend Jayley Woo.

Woo wore a pair of big sunglasses and was hugged and comforted by several people around her.

Politicians, including Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and MP Tin Pei Ling, also stopped by to pay their respects.


