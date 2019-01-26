Aloysius Pang's wake: Public, celebrities, politicians join family, girlfriend Jayley Woo to pay respects

SINGAPORE - Members of the public, celebrities and politicians took turns to pay their respects to the late actor Aloysius Pang on Saturday (Jan 26).

Even though the morning wake in MacPherson Lane was reserved for Mr Pang's close friends, family or VIPs, members of the public started streaming in as early as 10am to form a queue to enter the grounds.

The public memorial started at noon.

Celebrities, such as actors Chen Hanwei and Shane Pow, were spotted at the wake, as was Mr Pang's actress girlfriend Jayley Woo.

Woo wore a pair of big sunglasses and was hugged and comforted by several people around her.

Politicians, including Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong and MP Tin Pei Ling, also stopped by to pay their respects.



Late actor Aloysius Pang's girlfriend Jayley Woo at the morning wake. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





Jayley Woo and actor Chen Hanwei at the wake. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong paying his respects to late actor Aloysius Pang. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG





MP Tin Pei Ling at the morning wake in MacPherson Lane. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

