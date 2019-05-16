Hangout with ST: What are millennials thinking?

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss the results of a survey of 19-year-olds carried out by The Straits Times and Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), where more than 1,000 youth were asked for their views on issues such as Singapore's 377A legislation, education streaming, and career and salary expectations.

They will be joined by Ms Aneesha Moneesh Khanna and Mr Kieran Desker, both 19, as well as Dr Grace Chee, a sociologist and lecturer at SUSS, to talk about the issues that matter to young people the most.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the National University of Singapore Peeping Tom case; popular attractions at Jewel Changi Airport; the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act; and abuse in the workplace and what one can do about it.