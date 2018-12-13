Hangout with ST: Singaporeans not getting enough sleep, ST photojournalist's photo in Time's top 2018 photos

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format which focuses on what's trending in Singapore and around the world.

This week's episode is helmed by multimedia journalists Hairianto Diman and Rachel Quek.

They will discuss the recent survey which found that Singaporeans are not getting enough sleep, the case of raw meat left to dry on air-conditioner compressor vents along the corridor of a Housing Board flat in Beach Road, and a hipster cafe run by senior citizens.

They will also talk to ST photojournalist Kevin Lim, whose photo of United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made it into Time magazine's top 2018 photos.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the ethics of genetically modified human embryos with guest Dr G. Owen Schaefer; the debate on the Singapore Cricket Club barring maids from its premises; and the proposed measures, including taxes, on high-sugar drinks.