Hangout with ST: Proposed measures on high-sugar drinks, and no peace for Miss Universe Singapore's costume

Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week.
Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week.ST PHOTO: LIM JUN YONG
Published
17 min ago
alywoo@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a live video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they discuss the proposed measures, including taxes, on high-sugar drinks; the uproar over the Miss Universe Singapore costume; and considerations by the Singapore Government to relax import rules on cooked meat.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the ethics of genetically modified human embryos with guest Dr G. Owen Schaefer; a university module that aims to help students deal with loss and bereavement; the debate on the Singapore Cricket Club barring maids from its premises; and where one draws the line between an individual and employee when posting on social media.

Topics: 

Branded Content