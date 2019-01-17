Hangout with ST: The #10YearChallenge and the koi fish tank in Tampines

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they discuss whether the #10YearChallenge is more than just a harmless meme; if an HDB koi tank in Tampines can remain as it is; and what you can do to protect yourself from unforeseen travel upsets.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the secret to Japanese decluttering expert Marie Kondo's success; why MediShield Life paid just $4.50 for a man's post-subsidised bill; and road etiquette for cyclists and drivers.