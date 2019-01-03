Hangout with ST: MediShield Life and smoking ban in Orchard Road

Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week.
Join multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman as they talk about the hottest topics this week. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM
Published
18 min ago
alywoo@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube page.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss the smoking ban in Orchard Road; why MediShield Life paid just $4.50 for a man's post-subsidised bill; new rules for the new year; and read out New Year resolutions by viewers.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include road etiquette for cyclists and drivers; the practicality of a four-day work week; the case of a gay father being allowed to adopt his biological son; and the ethics of genetically modified human embryos.

Topics: 

Branded Content