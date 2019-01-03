Hangout with ST: MediShield Life and smoking ban in Orchard Road

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook and YouTube page.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss the smoking ban in Orchard Road; why MediShield Life paid just $4.50 for a man's post-subsidised bill; new rules for the new year; and read out New Year resolutions by viewers.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include road etiquette for cyclists and drivers; the practicality of a four-day work week; the case of a gay father being allowed to adopt his biological son; and the ethics of genetically modified human embryos.