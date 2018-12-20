Hangout with ST: How practical a four-day work week is and worst gifts received during Christmas

SINGAPORE - Hangout with ST, a video series by The Straits Times, is broadcast live at 8pm every Thursday on the paper's Facebook page.

The series adopts a casual, talk-show format and is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman.

In this week's episode, they will discuss the practicality of a four-day work week; the case of a gay father being allowed to adopt his biological son; what to do during Christmas and worst gifts received; and this year's nominees for The Straits Times' Singaporean of the Year.

Talking points covered in previous episodes include the ethics of genetically modified human embryos; the recent survey which found that Singaporeans are not getting enough sleep; and the proposed measures, including taxes, on high-sugar drinks.