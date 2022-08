SINGAPORE - The Great Singapore Sale (GSS) is back in full force next month to woo shoppers with the significant easing of Covid-19 curbs, including masks no longer required in malls from Aug 29.

The 28th GSS will be held from Sept 9 to Oct 10, timed to coincide with the return of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix (F1) from Sept 30 to Oct 2 after the race's two-year hiatus.