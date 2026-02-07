Global conflicts can be divisive, but we can stay united: Edwin Tong

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Minister for Law Edwin Tong (speaking) called for unity amid an uptick in global extremism, conflicts and youth radicalisation cases in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Global conflicts can be divisive domestically, but there are ways to stay united amid these potential fissures.

On Feb 7, Law Minister Edwin Tong urged Singaporeans to discuss divisive issues with empathy, and not with animosity, and to respect and appreciate diversity.

His call comes amid an uptick in global extremism, conflicts and youth radicalisation cases in Singapore.

“If we, as a society, don’t learn how to navigate potentially polarising events, they can fracture even the most resilient of societies,” said Mr Tong at the launch of On Middle Grounds.

The series of moderated sessions by non-profit group Humanity Matters is part of national efforts to double down on youth engagement to strengthen social cohesion.

Navigating potentially polarising events, however, will require finding middle ground and the platforms to have discourse about issues, including divisive ones, he said.

“We don’t need to agree on every issue...that’s not in the nature of a discourse – but we should always endeavour to agree on what serves Singapore and Singaporeans’ interest first,” said Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs.

He was addressing a a crowd of about 100 faith and community leaders, educators, youth leaders and students at Shaw Theatres Lido.

Finding middle ground involves putting ourselves in the shoes of others, learning to agree to disagree respectfully where necessary, and not take offence when someone disagrees with us, he added.

While discussing these issues, there are some parameters within which to operate, he said, such as a respecting and appreciating diversity, and making a firm commitment to racial and religious harmony – which he called a “non negotiable” for Singapore.

There must also be a shared responsibility for the common good, he added, as this is not the job of one side or the other, or that of civil society or the Government alone.

“Every community, every citizen, has a responsibility for maintaining that harmony,” he said. “When tensions abroad seep into our domestic space, as they will, the consequences can be serious.”

On Middle Grounds looks to bring together youth activists and students to explore their role in promoting coexistence. The series will also touch on the role of parents – as well as faith and community leaders – in guiding youth towards moderate worldviews in a plural society like Singapore’s.

Over the years, there has been a rise in youth radicalisation cases in Singapore, where young people are drawn into extremist ideologies after being exposed to violent or divisive content online.

Since 2015, 19 self-radicalised youth have been dealt with under the Internal Security Act – with more than two-thirds in the last five years alone.

“We will have to think about this as a projection of a trend, if we don’t do something about it down the road,” said Mr Tong, who added that self-radicalisation is serious threat in Singapore, and a worrying trend worldwide.

He also spoke of the diverse “salad bar” of extremist ideologies that individuals can be radicalised by, citing the case of a 14-year-old Singaporean who was issued a restriction order by the Internal Security Department.

The teen, who spent spent several hours a day consuming violent extremist content, supported ISIS, subscribed to anti-Semitic beliefs espoused in far-right extremism, and identified as an incel.

At a fireside chat at the launch, moderator and chief editor of Berita Mediacorp Sujadi Siswo also pointed out that radicalisation seems to be taking place at lightning speed as compared to the past, and questioned if laws alone would be able to deal with this new normal.

Mr Tong pointed out that the legislative framework has been strengthened in recent years, with the introduction of tools like the Online Safety (Relief and Accountability) Bill and the Online Criminal Harms Act (OCHA) .

Minister for Law Edwin Tong (centre right) and guests having a 1 minute Collective Observance during the Fireside @ Olive TREE Forum organised by Humanity Matters at Shaw Theatre Lido, which coincides with the UN World Interfaith Harmony Week, on Feb 7. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

The online safety Bill empowers victims of online harms to seek timely relief and obtain redress, as part of moves to strengthen online safety and protection; while the OCHA allows the government to order the takedown of websites, apps and online accounts suspected to be used for criminal activities.

The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Act was also modified to adapt to an era in which social media posts can go viral in a matter of minutes.

Besides empowering the authorities to issue restraining orders against individuals involved in making content that prejudices Singapore’s racial harmony, it has new safeguards against foreign interference – where some 300 clan and business associations here will be designated “race-based entities”.

Laws are also not a fail-safe, Mr Tong noted.

For instance, people can film themselves causing violence and live-stream it. Even if the original content is taken down quickly, secondary copies of the post such as screenshots and screengrabs can still be circulated.

Hence, there is a need to start “inoculating” further upstream, through education and working with youth actively.

“We do have to teach our young people how to scrutinise material... check with multiple sources, get different views, and don’t jump straight into a conclusion that is based on outrage and emotion.”

“We have to assume it’s in our midst,” said Mr Tong, who added that this is the case, as it is no longer viable to stereotype who is going to be radicalised.

He highlighted the role of “first responders” or people in the immediate orbit of those at risk of being radicalised, such as classmates, colleagues and family members.

“If we are able to intervene early, the chances of being able to rehabilitate successfully is much higher,” he added.

While there have been no local terror attacks in recent memory, Mr Tong also warned against complacency, as Singaporeans have grown accustomed to peace and stability here.

He cited a social experiment by the Ministry of Home Affairs, where only 17 per cent of more than 2,500 people who walked past a simulated bomb in a car boot noticed it , and less than 6 per cent informed the authorities.

“I believe the first response – the most powerful response – to such attacks is the response of the community, so we do need to strengthen and build this up, because the level of public vigilance in Singapore is not very high,” he said.

(From left) VP of Taoist Mission (Singapore) Master Tan Zhi Xia; President of Taoist Mission Reverend Master Lee Zhi Wang; Deputy Chairman of Humanity Matters Gurmit Singh; Minister for Law Edwin Tong; Special Advisor (Humanitarian), Humanity Matters Hassan Ahmad; Venerable Phrakhru Sophon Buddikon, President of the Thai Sangha Council of Singapore; and Mr Sneh Gant Gupta, President, Geetha Ashram taking a group photograph during the Fireside @ Olive TREE Forum organised by Humanity Matters at Shaw Theatre Lido. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Besides building societal resilience by bringing together youth, community partners and leaders for dialogue in safe spaces, Humanity Matters’ On Middle Grounds will also address the impact of the digital space on social cohesion, and the importance of digital literacy.

Mr Tong called for participants to be informed and balanced, through checking sources, understanding context and seeking out multiple perspectives; and engaging one another with respect, by talking to those who think differently and listening before responding.

He also reiterated the need to stay united, and keep faith with one another across racial and religious divides because the forces that drive people apart around the world, and the faultlines that are being pressed on and accentuated, will come to our shores.

“There will be content online that we will see that will challenge our race assumptions, our religious assumptions, our cohesion as a people, but we must stay united, and we must remember that the unity that we have enjoyed is not automatic,” he said.

“Singapore’s harmony has been built up over decades through policy, laws, and everyday actions seen on the ground with civil society.

“It is built through trust, it is built through openness, conversation and (an understanding) that we have a shared purpose as fellow Singaporeans.”