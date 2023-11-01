At least 25 people lost $38,000 in October due to parcel delivery scams: Police

SINGAPORE - At least 25 people have lost no less than $38,000 in total to parcel delivery scams for the month of October, said the police on Wednesday.

They added that they have noticed a trend of such scams, where scammers would get the victim’s personal details by pretending to ask for delivery payment of supposedly purchased items.

“With the upcoming festive period and major online shopping events, members of the public are advised to be more cautious of such scams,” the police said, referring to popular events such as 11.11, 12.12, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Victims would receive text or e-mail messages containing phishing links that ask for additional payment for the delivery of their purchased items. These messages are designed to look as though they had been sent by postage or e-commerce companies, such as SingPost.