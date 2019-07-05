Fires raze home, bus in east and west of Singapore

A fire left little but burnt rubble in the living room of a two-storey maisonette flat in Tampines Street 11. Preliminary investigations show that the battery of a personal mobility device was being charged when the fire occurred on Wednesday evening
A fire left little but burnt rubble in the living room of a two-storey maisonette flat in Tampines Street 11. Preliminary investigations show that the battery of a personal mobility device was being charged when the fire occurred on Wednesday evening. Two brothers, aged 17 and 10, were reportedly in a bedroom upstairs at the time, but escaped when alerted by neighbours.

In a separate incident, a privately owned bus caught fire at the Jalan Bahar heavy vehicle park in Jurong West yesterday morning. The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to the fire at the vehicle park, located opposite Jurong Fire Station, at about 9.30am. Videos posted on Facebook show the bus engulfed in flames, with plumes of black smoke billowing out of the top of the bus. No one was injured. The Straits Times understands that the vehicle is owned by Woodlands Transport Service.

