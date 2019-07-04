Fire breaks out in Tampines HDB flat after PMD catches fire

The fire in the Tampines HDB flat involved the contents of a living room.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE / FACEBOOK
Charred remains of the PMD after it caught fire.PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE / FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a Tampines Housing Board flat on the fourth floor on Wednesday evening (July 3).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it responded to a fire at Block 125, Tampines Street 11 at 6.20pm. The fire involved the contents of the living room.

The SCDF put out the fire using a water jet. There were no reported injuries.

Preliminary investigations show that the battery of a personal mobility device (PMD) was being charged when the fire occurred.

Two boys, aged 17 and 10, were trapped upstairs in their bedroom of the two-storey maisonette flat after the fire broke out, reported The New Paper.

They escaped from the flat after their neighbours called out for them to run downstairs and get out.

