Private bus catches fire at heavy vehicle park in Jurong West

SINGAPORE - A privately-owned bus caught fire at a heavy vehicle park in Jurong West on Thursday morning (July 4).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to a fire at Jalan Bahar Heavy Vehicle Park at about 9.30am.

Firefighters put out the fire using two water jets. There were no reported injuries.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire at the vehicle park, which is located opposite Jurong Fire Station.

Videos posted on the Facebook group Singapore Bus Drivers Community show the bus engulfed in flames, with plumes of black smoke billowing out of the top of the bus.

The Straits Times understands that the bus is owned by Woodlands Transport Service.