Fibre service outage affecting 900 homes in Toa Payoh resolved early Wednesday morning

SINGAPORE - A fibre service outage that disrupted the Internet connection of some 900 homes in Toa Payoh was resolved early on Wednesday morning (Dec 22).

In an update at 8am, NetLink Trust, which provides the fibre infrastructure to Internet service providers Singtel, StarHub, M1 and MyRepublic, said the fibre service disruption, first reported at around 5pm on Tuesday, was resolved at 5.30am.

NetLink Trust said the fibre service disruption was caused by some of its underground cables being damaged by a third-party contractor not working for the company.

"NetLink takes a serious view of such disruption in services caused by errant contractors," it added.

It is investigating and will take necessary action against the errant party, said the company, adding that it worked with relevant parties to ensure service to the affected area was restored as soon as possible.

Those in the affected area can call their respective Internet service providers for further inquiries.

The fibre cable cut incident is not the first for NetLink Trust. In May 2019, about 2,000 end-users in Marsiling had their broadband service disrupted for eight hours.

Just a month later, another 600 end-users in Yishun had difficulty accessing fibre broadband.

NetLink Trust said there were 23 cable cuts between 2013 and 2018, all caused by third-party contractors involved in the construction of new MRT lines, power cabling, water and sewage piping works, and other development projects.

The time taken for service restoration depends on the extent of damage as well as the site and weather conditions.