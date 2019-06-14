Fibre network down in Yishun due to NetLink Trust service disruption

SINGAPORE - Fibre broadband services for users in some areas of Yishun were affected on Friday evening (June 14).

Three telcos - Singtel, M1 and StarHub - posted updates informing users that the difficulties in accessing the fibre network were due to a NetLink Trust fibre outage.

In a statement issued on its website at 8pm, NetLink Trust said that the operator received reports of the disruption at around 5pm.

"About 600 end-users’ fibre broadband services may have been affected by this incident," the operator said. Fibre service restoration was under way and would be progressively completed on Friday evening, it added.

In a Facebook post at 5.56pm, Singtel said that some customers in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road may be experiencing difficulties accessing fibre broadband, Singtel TV and digital home line services.

Singtel said in a later update at 9.27pm that all affected services were fully restored.

At 6.46pm, StarHub issued an alert on its Facebook page as well, saying that the outage may affect those using fibre services.

In an update at 7.28pm, M1 said that some of its customers in Yishun may be experiencing difficulties in accessing fibre and fixed voice services.

Related Story Thousands of M1 users hit by fibre broadband outage for 10 hours; problem not caused by cable cut

"We are working with all relevant parties including the Internet service providers to ensure that the service to the affected areas will be restored as soon as possible," NetLink Trust said.

In the statement, the fibre network operator said that affected users could monitor its website for updates.

Last month, some 2,000 end-users in Marsiling were affected by a fibre service disruption that lasted more than eight hours.

The service disruption was due to a fibre cable cut by a third-party contractor.