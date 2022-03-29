F&B operators reconfigure restaurant spaces, plan menus for up to 10 diners

SINGAPORE - Restaurants have been busy reconfiguring their layouts ahead of the relaxation of dining capacity from Tuesday (March 29).

This is to accommodate up to 10 fully vaccinated people dining together, one of the changes announced last Thursday in line with the easing of Covid-19 rules.

Since then, food and beverage (F&B) operators have had to act swiftly - from adding manpower to ordering more ingredients.

At hotpot restaurant Mrs Pho House in Takashimaya Shopping Centre, workers were busy adjusting seating to accommodate bigger groups on Monday.

The restaurant can seat only 32 diners, so changing the seating arrangement does not mean accommodating more diners.

But Mr Brian Chua, 40, chief executive of F&B company Gourmet Food Holdings which runs Mrs Pho House, expects average spending to increase with bigger groups dining in.

He said: "It is positive news, but we are still hoping for the ease of the 1m (social) distancing, to maximise the seating capacity."

He will launch set menus for larger groups and has no plans to slow down deliveries.

He added: "We are still going to push hard on our hotpot deliveries to cater to the house parties that we foresee will pick up as well."

Similarly at Italian restaurant Ristorante Pietrasanta at Fusionopolis, its chef-owner Loris Massimini said its capacity of up to 70 diners remains the same.

He said: "With bigger tables, we will have fewer tables and turnarounds. The interior of the restaurant is quite long and narrow, so to place a table of 10, three tables of four people have to be removed."

The restaurant will be able to sit two tables of eight people indoors, and another two tables of 10 diners outdoors.