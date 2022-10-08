Extra leave days to build unity among suggestions at Forward Singapore dialogue

SINGAPORE - An additional two days of paid leave for all Singaporeans to visit the country's heritage and cultural sites and better appreciate the Singapore identity - this was one of the main suggestions by participants at a Forward Singapore dialogue held at Yew Tee Community Club on Saturday.

The dialogues, which will see about 20 such sessions held in the heartland, are to allow more Singaporeans to contribute their views and ideas on refreshing Singapore's social compact and the road map for the next decade and beyond.

A total of 136 participants - all residents of Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC - attended the event organised by the People's Association.

The youngest participant was 16 years old, while the oldest was 75.

The discussions centred around the six pillars - to build, steward, care, equip, empower and unite.

The suggestion on two extra days of paid leave for all Singaporeans for cultural exploration came under the unite pillar, as participants said people could build unity by having a deeper appreciation for a shared Singapore identity.

They said Singaporeans can use the time to familiarise themselves with the national symbols and visit heritage and cultural sites here.

Under the equip pillar, participants suggested changes in schools, such as having subjects revolving around hands-on skills in primary schools.

This is so future generations would be equipped with life skills long before they enter the workforce.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who attended the event on Saturday, thanked participants for sharing their ideas.

He said that, together with the community, what Singapore wanted to achieve could be summarised into the three key themes of opportunity, assurance and unity.

"We are doing this as a series of conversations all over Singapore in neighbourhoods everywhere as part of this Forward Singapore exercise," he said.

"It's an exercise for us to think about how we want to chart our new way forward together in this new, post-pandemic world, because we all feel instinctively that it's going to be a very different world."