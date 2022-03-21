Yishun Park reopened to public after wild boar is caught

SINGAPORE - A wild boar that knocked a woman unconscious in Yishun was caught by National Parks Board (NParks) officers in Yishun Park on Sunday (March 20).

It has been “euthanised humanely for public safety”, said NParks in response to a query from The Straits Times.

The park has been reopened to the public.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said: “I am happy to update that Yishun Park has been reopened and residents are able to visit the park again. NParks officers trapped the wild boar on March 20 and are working to remove all the hoardings from the park.”

The woman was knocked unconscious by the animal at Block 846 Yishun Street 81 on March 9 at around 6.50pm.

Eyewitnesses told The Straits Times (ST) in a separate report that the wild boar, which was "about the size of a dog", hit the glass display of a nearby optical shop after colliding with the woman, and then ran off.

The woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by paramedics.

The wild boar was last seen entering the forest in Yishun Park, which led to the closure of the park.