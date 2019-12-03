Temperature drops to 21.4 deg C on Monday, lower than initial forecast by weatherman

SINGAPORE - Chilly weather is back with the temperature on Monday (Dec 2) dropping to as low as 21.4 deg C in the northern part of Singapore, even as heavy thundery showers fell across many parts of the island in the afternoon.

This was outside the forecast range by the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) last Friday, which said Singaporeans could expect the temperature to range from 22 to 30 deg C in the first two weeks of December.

MSS' website on Monday showed the mercury hitting below 22 deg C in some parts of Singapore.

The weatherman told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the lowest temperature recorded on Monday was 21.4 deg C at 6pm in northern Singapore, specifically Admiralty.

But this was still higher than the lowest temperature so far this year - 20.8 deg C on May 5 in the eastern part of the country.

The lowest daily minimum temperature noted in Singapore since records were available in 1929 was 19.4 deg C, on Jan 30 and 31, 1934.

October 2019, which had thundery showers over Singapore on most days of the month, also experienced some chilly weather. The temperature fell to below 22 deg C in some parts of the country, such as Khatib, on some days.

MSS said in its forecast for the first two weeks of December last Friday that the colder weather in December is partly due to the moderate to heavy thundery showers expected. This comes amid the wet phase of the north-east monsoon season between December and January, which could see "monsoon surges" that bring several days of widespread continuous rain across the island.

In the next 24 hours, MSS predicts that the temperature will range from 23 deg C to 31 deg C. It is expected to be windy with periods of showers, occasionally with thunder.