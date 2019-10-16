Wet and warm weather expected for next fortnight; below-average rainfall in first half of October

SINGAPORE - More thunderstorms and lightning activity, as well as warm days, are expected in Singapore in the next two weeks, the weatherman said on Wednesday (Oct 16).

This is a continuation of the wet and warm weather recorded in the first fortnight of October, although the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) noted that rainfall across Singapore in the first half of October was below average.

In Sentosa, the rainfall recorded was 92 per cent below average, which MSS said was the biggest anomaly for the first two weeks of the month.

For the next 14 days, the temperature is forecast to reach as high as 35 deg C on a few days, although the daily temperature should range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

The first half of October was also warm on some days despite showers, with the daily maximum temperature exceeding 34 deg C. On Sunday, the highest daily maximum temperature recorded was 35.7 deg C in Clementi.

In the next two weeks, moderate to heavy thunderstorms lasting for short periods can also be expected in the afternoon on eight to 10 days, with some of these extending into the evening.

MSS said rainfall in Singapore in October is expected to be near normal, a reprieve after a three-month dry period from July to September.

On Oct 1, MSS said the shortage of rain from July to September constituted a rainfall deficit situation - a technical term for three consecutive months of monthly rainfall more than 40 per cent below what is normal.

July's total rainfall was 51 per cent below normal, rainfall in August was 81 per cent below normal, while September's rainfall was 44 per cent below usual levels.

With more rain forecast for October, MSS added that the chance of haze affecting Singapore is low.

Even so, a few days could get slightly hazy, particularly in the early morning, due to an accumulation of particulate matter in the atmosphere under light and variable wind conditions.