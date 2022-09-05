Singapore aiming to have emissions reach net zero by 2050; public feedback sought

SINGAPORE - Singapore is considering setting 2050 as the year for the country to have its planet-warming emissions reach net zero, and is opening public consultations for people to give their feedback on this timeline.

The National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) on Monday said it is also deciding whether to raise its 2030 climate target to support the longer-term goal.

The public consultation exercise, which opened on Monday and will close on Sept 26, is accessible via government feedback portal Reach.

The latest update from NCCS follows the announcement made by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during this year's Budget, in which he announced that Singapore will aim to have its emissions dwindle to net zero "by or around mid-century".