Recent wild boar incidents in Singapore: When, where, and what happened

SINGAPORE - A woman was hit and injured by a wild boar in Yishun on Wednesday (March 9) in the latest incident involving people crossing paths with the animals.

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, chief executive of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), said that the society has seen an increase in the number of calls made by the public regarding sightings and complaints about wild boars.

According to her, there were 87 such calls made in 2020, 102 last year and 34 calls just in the months of January and February this year.

These are some incidents in recent years:

Feb 23, 2022: A man was captured on video moving an injured wild boar, which was lying on the Kranji Expressway, to the side of the road. While the motorist received plaudits from netizens, the video sparked a response from Acres, which advised people not to move injured wild animals surrounded by busy traffic at the expense of their own safety. It added that the man could have been hurt if the animal had turned on him.