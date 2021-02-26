Punggol wild boar caught after another attack on Friday

SINGAPORE - The wild boar believed to have been involved in various attacks in Punggol was caught on Friday (Feb 26) after a dramatic chase.

This comes after two wild boar attacks last Saturday (Feb 20), in which a woman was bitten on her leg.

Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said that the National Parks Board had trapped a wild boar on Friday afternoon, close to where the two incidents had happened.

"A member of the public had spotted the wild boar hiding in the bushes," he said on Facebook.

NParks and a police officer secured the area and kept watch. The officers gave chase when the wild boar charged out of the vegetation, attacking a woman, he said.

Two NParks officers who were chasing the wild boar and a resident managed to free the woman from the animal.

The animal was darted by the officers but in the process, one of the officers was bitten.

To locate the animal, NParks had deployed CCTVs, camera traps and traps around the estate.

HDB and the Singapore Land Authority had also erected hoarding around the remaining forest patches to minimise the chances of wild boars roaming into the community, he noted.

The team is continuing its surveillance of the area to ensure public safety.

"NParks colleagues shared with me that the feeding of wildlife whether intentionally or through irresponsible discarding of food is a key reason for such wildlife-human incidents," Mr Tan added.

"Such feeding habituates wildlife to humans and increases the propensity for aggressive behaviour."

Since the Wildlife Act came into force in June 2020, NParks has prosecuted about 20 wild boar feeders who were caught doing so at Lorong Halus.

"I would like to thank the NParks team and their contractors who have been patrolling the area round the clock to search for the wild boar since Saturday," he said.

Member of Parliament for Punggol West SMC Sun Xueling, who also posted the news on Facebook, told The Straits Times that she had asked NParks to continue with stepped up surveillance and patrols.

"I think the community in Punggol will feel more assured knowing that NParks is still monitoring the situation," she said.