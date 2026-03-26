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This study will look at the safety standards adopted by international organisations and national regulators on nuclear energy.

SINGAPORE - The standards used by international organisations on how to design and operate a nuclear reactor safely will be part of a slew of studies that Singapore’s nuclear safety regulator will be commissioning, to help the country better prepare for a region with nuclear power plants.

This study – one of three that the National Environment Agency (NEA) will be calling tenders for – will look at the safety standards adopted by international organisations and national regulators on nuclear energy.

This includes how to design and operate the reactor safely, what safety systems are needed and how to prevent accidents, said NEA in a statement on March 26.

Singapore has not made a decision on whether to tap this energy source, but is studying various aspects of this energy form to help it assess the viability of doing so.

While the Republic has categorically ruled out the possibility of conventional nuclear plants in the country, it is monitoring developments in advanced nuclear technologies like small modular reactors.

The second study will focus on the international environmental standards and regulatory frameworks for nuclear facilities.

The third study will look into environmental considerations for the potential deployment of nuclear energy in Singapore and the region, which will focus on how to protect public health and the environment.

Combined with other efforts to build local talent in the nuclear field, the studies will help to ensure that Singapore is well-equipped with the knowledge and technical expertise to independently assess the potential for deploying nuclear energy here safely.

It also allows the city-state to contribute to strengthen regional discussion on nuclear and better prepare for a region with nuclear power plants, NEA added.

NEA added that these studies will complement the ongoing study commissioned by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) to evaluate the safety performance and technical feasibility of advanced nuclear energy technologies.

Both NEA and EMA had in 2025 created dedicated nuclear teams, following Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s Budget 2025 speech that the Singapore Government would be reorganising itself to place “greater emphasis” on capability building in nuclear energy, The Straits Times reported.

EMA assesses the feasibility of deploying advanced nuclear energy technologies for power generation in Singapore. In September 2025, EMA appointed consultancy firm Mott MacDonald to study the safety and feasibility of advanced tech such as SMRs.

Meanwhile, as the radiation and nuclear safety regulator, NEA has established a nuclear safety team to deepen expertise in nuclear safety, security and safeguards.

Singapore is mulling over the use of nuclear energy to safeguard energy security and affordability in a climate-friendly way.

With limited access to renewable energy options here, low-carbon alternatives like nuclear energy not only could help the country reach its net-zero goals but also help to bolster energy security.

The Republic is also laying the groundwork to explore nuclear energy as a viable energy option through inking international partnerships and by commissioning studies.

Besides developing Singapore’s nuclear safety capabilities through close partnerships with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), NEA is also working with established regulatory bodies in Finland, France and the US.

The agency is also engaging in nuclear safety cooperation discussions with regional countries, said NEA.

NEA established a Nuclear Safety Advisory Panel, which is chaired by Professor Laurence Williams, who has 50 years of international nuclear experience under his belt. The panel comprises experts in nuclear and related scientific fields, provides independent advice on nuclear safety, security and safeguards.