Tanjong Pagar opens new playground in site which may host concerts to connect community

SINGAPORE - Residents of Tanjong Pagar will have access to a new eco-playground located at a site where organisers are looking at hosting outdoor concerts and carnivals to connect the community amid a lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The playground was launched on Saturday (March 26) by Discover Tanjong Pagar, a group of eight property and business owners based in Tanjong Pagar which aim to make the precinct more vibrant.

Mr Chai Khye Yeien, co-chairman of the group, said: "We have plans to organise some carnivals over the weekend in time to come now that the restrictions have eased.

"We can bring in food trucks, to make (Tanjong Pagar) bustling."

The playground is located at the site of Discover Tanjong Pagar Community Green, a 1,650 sq m space bounded by Tras Link, Wallich Street and Peck Seah Street.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the launch, Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, shared her vision for the site.

"Covid-19 has meant that we have had to maintain social distancing.

"We see how the lack of social interaction has impacted mental health. People have to build those bonds again after so long," she said.

Ms Indranee, who is a Tanjong Pagar GRC MP, said she hopes there can be activities to give people the opportunity to connect and have that sense of community.

"You could have quartets, scaled-down orchestras playing in the evenings (here).

"In the morning, I would imagine it would be quite good for tai chi programmes," she added.

From March 29, most Covid-19 curbs will be eased as Singapore moves towards living with the coronavirus, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced on March 24.

Up to 75 per cent of employees, who can work from home, will be allowed to return to their workplaces, and people can gather in groups of up to 10 persons.