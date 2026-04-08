Government facilities told to adopt measures to save energy amid Middle East conflict

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The conservation measures that government facilities can take include setting the air-conditioner at 25 deg C or higher, and unplugging equipment when not in use.

SINGAPORE – All government facilities have been directed to adopt energy conservation measures to reduce electricity consumption where practicable, as part of the effort to save energy amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a joint statement on April 8 that such measures include setting the air-conditioner at 25 deg C or higher, and unplugging or turning off non-essential equipment and appliances when not in use.

All ministries, departments, organs of state and statutory boards have also been directed to implement immediate measures such as the “active management” of operating times for air-conditioning, lighting and lifts, MSE and NEA added.

Agencies will also accelerate the installation of energy-efficient systems such as LED lighting and smart sensors, and the replacement of electrical equipment with more energy-efficient alternatives, such as those with the highest tick ratings, said MSE and NEA.

“The Government is taking the lead in doing its part to save energy and will continue to provide support to help save energy,” they said in the statement.

All public officers are also advised to practise energy conservation habits such as switching off lights, air-conditioning, monitors and other electrical equipment when not in use.

The Government is also calling on businesses, households and individuals to take steps to save energy and resources, including taking public transport and choosing energy-efficient appliances.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on April 7 that Singaporeans should be prepared for disruptions from the Middle East conflict to affect more sectors of the Republic’s economy and lead to higher electricity and food prices.

Singapore is already suffering from higher petrol prices and electricity tariffs with the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran entering its sixth week. If the conflict is protracted, higher inflation in Singapore’s source markets could also lead to further import price increases over time, DPM Gan said.

He added that such pressures will be felt by households via more expensive electricity, transport and daily necessities.

Five steps to conserve energy