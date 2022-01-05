2nd attempt to free cinereous vulture fails after bird not able to sustain flight

SINGAPORE - The rare cinereous vulture - the first of the species recorded in Singapore - tested its wings for the first time on Wednesday afternoon (Jan 5) since hospitalisation.

The clear sunny skies and winds made it optimal for the raptor to rise, with the National Parks Board (NParks) deciding to free the bird two hours before the time of the planned flight test to ensure the best weather conditions.

But the juvenile, which weighs about 7kg, barely flew about 50m away before landing in an adjacent field.

Following its short flight, the vulture was examined by veterinarians from Jurong Bird Park before it was allowed to try again. But it merely wandered for an hour. Weather conditions worsened and the bird was taken away by NParks and Mandai Wildlife Group staff to rest for the day.

Wednesday's flight was a marked improvement from the day before, when the vulture remained grounded during its first release attempt.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Monday night, Dr Xie Shangzhe, deputy vice-president for conservation, research and veterinary at Mandai Wildlife Group, said that the migratory bird had been well enough for release.

He said: "It is necessary to make sure that these animals achieve good return-to-function to ensure their survival back in the wild.

"For migratory species, there is a fine line between releasing them too early, such that they have not built up enough energy reserves, and releasing too late, resulting in a disruption of their migratory movement patterns."

The cinereous vulture was first sighted at Singapore Botanic Gardens a week ago.

Last Thursday, it was photographed by flocks of bird enthusiasts, along with five Himalayan griffon vultures at the gardens.

It was later found sitting weakly on the ground at Cornwall Gardens by a bird photographer who wanted to be known as Martin T.

NParks group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo told ST on Tuesday that the cinereous vulture had taken off with other birds at Singapore Botanic Gardens in the late morning, but was too weak to sustain flight and landed.