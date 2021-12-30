First record of rare cinereous vulture seen in S'pore

SINGAPORE - Singapore recorded its first sighting of a cinereous vulture on Wednesday (Dec 29), the largest vulture in Europe, Asia and Africa.

This is the latest of several unusual migratory bird sightings in Singapore over the past year.

On Thursday morning, bird photographers flocked to Singapore Botanic Gardens to take pictures of the rare raptor, which was seen congregating with a group of five Himalayan griffon vultures.

When The Straits Times arrived at around 9.30am, police and National Parks Board (NParks) staff were seen dispersing a crowd of bird enthusiasts blocking the footpath leading to the carpark near the National Orchid Garden.

Singapore Birds Project member Movin Nyanasengeran said the vultures probably arrived as part of the migratory season this year, which takes place between September and March.

"They likely overshot their regular wintering ranges in Thailand and flew almost 1,000km down the peninsula to Singapore," said the National University of Singapore PhD student.

"The cinereous vulture is particularly noteworthy because this is the first record we have in Singapore, and it's the largest old world raptor," he said.

According to the Singapore Birds Project, the sooty vulture ranges between 1m and 1.2m tall. The predator has a large contiguous breeding range across the Himalayas to Mongolia and north-east China, and spends winters mainly in northern India and the Middle East.

Mr Movin said the Himalayan Griffon vultures are likely to be juveniles, which sometimes lose their way on the migratory path.