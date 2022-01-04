Rare cinereous vulture fails to fly after release attempt

SINGAPORE - The rare cinereous vulture found near Singapore Botanic Gardens remains in Singapore after it failed on Tuesday (Jan 4) to take flight despite being assessed to be strong enough to do so.

The migratory bird - Singapore's first record of the largest raptor in Europe, Asia and Africa - had been hospitalised at Jurong Bird Park's bird hospital since last Thursday.

The hefty bird remained grounded on Tuesday morning despite encouragement from National Parks Board (NParks) and Mandai Wildlife Group staff, and after about 30 minutes, it was taken away for further recuperation.

Deputy Vice-President for Conservation, Research & Veterinary of Mandai Wildlife Group Xie Shangzhe told The Straits Times that no abnormalities or injuries were detected when the scavenger was first checked by Jurong Bird Park's avian veterinarian team.

They had conducted full body x-rays, a blood cell count and organ function tests.

Dr Xie said the scavenger was most likely exhausted - a common challenge for migratory birds - from flying long distances and needed to replenish its energy reserves.

Thousands of birds like the vulture migrate to warmer regions to avoid cold winters in parts of the world during the yearly migratory season, which takes place between September and March.

NParks' group director of wildlife management Adrian Loo said Singapore is an important stopover for these birds as it is part of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway - a migratory route that stretches from the Arctic through Russia and Alaska, to Australia and New Zealand, encompassing 22 countries - and the Central Asian Flyway, which includes the Himalayas where the cinereous vulture can be found.

The sooty species, native to Europe and northern Asia, is vagrant to South-east Asia, said Dr Loo. This means the bird has flown off-course or was blown off-course.

It usually spends winters in northern India, the Middle East and occasionally South Korea, he added.

Annually, Jurong Bird Park's hospital receive an estimated 200 rescued birds comprising both native and migratory species, said Dr Xie.

When the vulture first arrived at the bird hospital last Thursday, the raptor was lying on its side weakly and was given fluid therapy, he said.